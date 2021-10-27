Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,170 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Morphic were worth $18,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $111,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 30,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.70 per share, with a total value of $1,688,099.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,905 over the last ninety days. 31.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Morphic stock opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.22). Morphic had a negative return on equity of 24.79% and a negative net margin of 158.61%. The company had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Morphic Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

