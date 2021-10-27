Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,276 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics were worth $14,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,202,000. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,584,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,827,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,948,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,943,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $199,689.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $208,765.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,693 shares of company stock worth $1,185,239 in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EWTX opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $40.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

