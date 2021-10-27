Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 3,339 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.16% of Five Below worth $17,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 94.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 116.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE opened at $193.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.80. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.59 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.