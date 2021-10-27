Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2,209.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,893,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,370 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $143,831,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,175,000 after buying an additional 1,405,001 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 92.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,563,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,296,000 after buying an additional 1,230,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 33.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,923,000 after purchasing an additional 842,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,265 shares of company stock valued at $178,774 and sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens increased their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

FAST opened at $56.03 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.15 and its 200-day moving average is $53.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

