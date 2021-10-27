Fantom (FTM) Trading Up 39.5% Over Last Week

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.23 or 0.00005316 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Fantom has traded 39.5% higher against the dollar. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $8.23 billion and $1.65 billion worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00054940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.33 or 0.00215852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.44 or 0.00104272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

