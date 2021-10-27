Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $430.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank lowered Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $398.48.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $315.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $2,911,473.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total value of $17,054,247.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,348,783 shares of company stock valued at $838,275,510. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

