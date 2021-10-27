Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wedbush from $355.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FB. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.48.

Shares of FB opened at $315.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $890.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $356.26 and a 200 day moving average of $340.28. Facebook has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total value of $17,054,247.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,348,783 shares of company stock valued at $838,275,510 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

