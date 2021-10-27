Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $13.17 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Facebook in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $13.17 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.51.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.48.

Facebook stock opened at $315.81 on Wednesday. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.28. The stock has a market cap of $890.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total value of $16,910,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,348,783 shares of company stock valued at $838,275,510 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.