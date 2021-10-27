Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,431,141 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 284,737 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.9% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,540,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Wedbush dropped their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist decreased their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on Facebook in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.48.

Facebook stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.18. 466,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,240,328. The stock has a market cap of $891.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $356.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,440.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $2,911,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,348,783 shares of company stock worth $838,275,510. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

