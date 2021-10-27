F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 Networks updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.710-$2.830 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $2.71-2.83 EPS.

FFIV traded up $12.12 on Wednesday, reaching $216.02. 1,509,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,402. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.41. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $129.43 and a fifty-two week high of $225.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total value of $202,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,553.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $99,252.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,996.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,409. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.22.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

