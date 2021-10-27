F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stake Lowered by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,920 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $9,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 119.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 67.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 571 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 50.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $33,784.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $246,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,409 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $16.88 on Wednesday, reaching $220.78. 23,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,823. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.43 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.64 and its 200-day moving average is $196.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 target price (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.22.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.