Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

EVVTY has been the subject of several other research reports. DNB Markets raised Evolution AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolution AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Evolution AB (publ) stock opened at $180.80 on Monday. Evolution AB has a one year low of $73.01 and a one year high of $201.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.80.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

