EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 38.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in EVERTEC by 18.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.15. The company had a trading volume of 303,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,721. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $48.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

