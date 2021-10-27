EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Up 6.1%

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)’s share price traded up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 20.70 and last traded at 20.49. 3,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 414,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at 19.31.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVCM shares. Barclays initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 22.69.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 18.76.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported 0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.01 by 0.05. The firm had revenue of 121.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 110.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EverCommerce stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

EverCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.