Evedo Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.53 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 27th. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $1.53 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00049367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.99 or 0.00209633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00097943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,483,862 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

