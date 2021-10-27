EUNO (EUNO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12,018.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 27th. EUNO has a market capitalization of $11.23 million and $12,018.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded 33.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.90 or 0.00525773 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000870 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,354,003,256 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars.

