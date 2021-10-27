Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

Shares of ETD stock opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.26. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $32.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $178.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.30 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

