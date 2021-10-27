Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.27

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.27 and traded as low as $19.18. Escalade shares last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 13,080 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $99.68 million during the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESCA. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Escalade in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Escalade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Escalade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. 27.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Escalade Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products.

