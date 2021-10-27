Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.570-$0.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.470-$2.530 EPS.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $85.27. 1,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $88.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 64.88, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.13.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.