Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.570-$0.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.470-$2.530 EPS.
Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $85.27. 1,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $88.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 64.88, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50.
Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Equity LifeStyle Properties
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
