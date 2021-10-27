Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 740,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 221,096 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 139,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 19,189 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 823,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,040 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 147.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 200,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 119,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 106.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 135,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETRN stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.86. 2,805,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,429,423. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.06.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

