Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.
First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.26 billion.
Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$29.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.79. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$13.76 and a twelve month high of C$35.07. The firm has a market cap of C$20.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.43.
About First Quantum Minerals
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.
