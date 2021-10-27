Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.26 billion.

FM has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CLSA boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$41.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.49.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$29.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.79. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$13.76 and a twelve month high of C$35.07. The firm has a market cap of C$20.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.43.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

