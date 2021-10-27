EOSDT Market Cap Achieves $2.51 Million (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $544.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00073749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00078120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00103811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,578.67 or 0.99778811 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,120.79 or 0.06787337 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00021802 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

