EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.15.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,147 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,355,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $200,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,030 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,016 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 113.01%.
EOG Resources Company Profile
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
