Envista (NYSE:NVST) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $49.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Envista has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.56.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.75 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,688 shares of company stock valued at $631,333 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Envista by 2,886.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Envista during the third quarter worth $95,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Envista during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Envista by 4,206.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

