Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Upgraded to Buy at Peel Hunt

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GMVHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Entain stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29. Entain has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $34.79.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

