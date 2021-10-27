Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Releases Earnings Results

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Enphase Energy updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.
ENPH traded up $37.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $210.74. 375,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,763. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.62. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $93.49 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 168.28, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.
Several analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.51.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
