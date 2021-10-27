Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Releases Earnings Results

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Enphase Energy updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

ENPH traded up $37.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $210.74. 375,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,763. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.62. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $93.49 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 168.28, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.51.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,147,907. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

