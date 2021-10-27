Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $250.00 at Truist

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Truist from $205.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENPH. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $45.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.66. The stock had a trading volume of 462,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,763. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $93.49 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,660,908.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,147,907 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

