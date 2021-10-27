Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 281.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 131,382 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Enphase Energy worth $32,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Enphase Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in Enphase Energy by 16.4% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 26.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,484,000 after acquiring an additional 61,228 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $173.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 135.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.49 and a twelve month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,660,908.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,695 shares of company stock worth $9,147,907. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.38.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

