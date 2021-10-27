Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Endeavour Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a C$40.00 price objective on Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.15.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$31.78 on Monday. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$23.12 and a 1 year high of C$35.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$925.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$738.24 million.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

