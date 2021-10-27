Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $5.59 EPS

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ WIRE traded up $8.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,088. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.68. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $119.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 2.17%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Encore Wire stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Encore Wire worth $14,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

