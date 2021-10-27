Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Downgraded to Neutral at CSFB

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) was downgraded by analysts at CSFB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$55.00 price objective on the stock. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.41.

Shares of ENB opened at C$52.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$50.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.83. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$35.80 and a 12 month high of C$53.23. The firm has a market cap of C$106.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$10.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.1400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

