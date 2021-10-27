Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Lessened by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.90. 83,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,217. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $63.65 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

