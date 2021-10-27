Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) is Trust Co of Kansas’ 8th Largest Position

Trust Co of Kansas raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for 4.8% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 131,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after buying an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 352,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,759,000 after buying an additional 14,541 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 909,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,011,000 after buying an additional 81,126 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

EMR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.93. The company had a trading volume of 76,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $63.65 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

