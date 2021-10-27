eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.39. eMagin shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 303,746 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $165.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.60.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eMagin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 38,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $98,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,586 shares of company stock worth $137,548. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMAN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of eMagin by 27,663.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,246,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after buying an additional 3,234,735 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in eMagin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,214,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of eMagin by 3,250.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,008 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in eMagin during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in eMagin by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 204,822 shares in the last quarter. 20.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eMagin Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

