Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.95-8.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.2-27.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.37 billion.Eli Lilly and also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.950-$8.050 EPS.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.52. 163,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,216. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.02 and a 200 day moving average of $225.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The company has a market cap of $240.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $257.83.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total value of $60,583,137.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,537,712 shares in the company, valued at $27,798,678,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 477,005 shares of company stock valued at $124,497,202. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eli Lilly and stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Eli Lilly and worth $877,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

