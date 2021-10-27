Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Issues Earnings Results

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $249.88. The stock had a trading volume of 149,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.02 and its 200-day moving average is $225.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $275.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Mizuho dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.83.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total value of $60,583,137.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,537,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,798,678,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 477,005 shares of company stock valued at $124,497,202 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eli Lilly and stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Eli Lilly and worth $877,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

