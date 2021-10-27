Electronic Arts (EA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Electronic Arts to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Electronic Arts to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EA stock opened at $142.40 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $136,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,014 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

