Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.37.

ESTC opened at $171.92 on Monday. Elastic has a one year low of $97.48 and a one year high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $82,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 111,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.01, for a total transaction of $19,252,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 752,490 shares of company stock worth $125,566,320. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 84.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

