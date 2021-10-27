Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

Get Eiffage alerts:

Shares of EFGSY stock opened at $20.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22. Eiffage has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $23.67.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.