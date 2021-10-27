Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 397,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $41,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $116.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $123.27. The company has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $845,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,521 shares of company stock worth $16,315,019 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

