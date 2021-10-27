Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 26.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $25,761,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 846,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,776,000 after buying an additional 14,267 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE EW traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.18. The stock had a trading volume of 19,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,605. The company has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $1,075,503.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $845,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,521 shares of company stock worth $16,315,019 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.