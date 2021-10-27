Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

NYSE:ECL traded down $8.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.75. The stock had a trading volume of 59,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $231.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.91.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

