Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 224 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,197,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,987,000 after buying an additional 26,540 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,391,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,241,000 after buying an additional 18,325 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,915,000 after buying an additional 25,726 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 39.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 614,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,942,000 after buying an additional 174,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 54.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,492,000 after buying an additional 206,894 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPGP stock opened at $158.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.63. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.33.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.86.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,925. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

