Echo Street Capital Management LLC Makes New $636,000 Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,344 shares of company stock worth $2,919,874 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $72.94 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $74.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

