Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,103 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 285.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,627,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,448,000 after buying an additional 486,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,525,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,235,000 after buying an additional 121,224 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,402,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,599,000 after buying an additional 352,823 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,495,000 after buying an additional 642,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,613,000 after buying an additional 567,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $640,334.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,453 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GH. TheStreet raised Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Shares of GH opened at $114.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.66 and a 1 year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

