eBoost (EBST) Trading 24.6% Lower This Week

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 27th. One eBoost coin can now be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $1,067.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 24.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.41 or 0.00311630 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000415 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About eBoost

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

