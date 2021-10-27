EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.01-$6.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.89. EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.010-$6.050 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.90.

EastGroup Properties stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.08. 146,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,587. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $130.64 and a 52-week high of $195.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EastGroup Properties stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of EastGroup Properties worth $19,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

