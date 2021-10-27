e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ELF opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 132.46 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELF shares. Citigroup upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $204,600.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,104 shares of company stock worth $2,393,182. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,725 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.40% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $19,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

