Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Raised to $89.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

DT opened at $77.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 298.86, a P/E/G ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $3,907,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,602 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,156,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,688,000 after purchasing an additional 186,456 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,435,000 after purchasing an additional 943,961 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,739,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,342,000 after acquiring an additional 713,095 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,487,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,948,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

