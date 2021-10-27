Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Joho Capital LLC

Joho Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,108,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,000 shares during the period. Dynatrace makes up about 9.2% of Joho Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Joho Capital LLC owned 0.39% of Dynatrace worth $64,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 4.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Dynatrace by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 79.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 11.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 63.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $4,183,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,602 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

DT traded down $4.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.86. 27,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,097. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day moving average is $60.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

